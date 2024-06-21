Fiji men’s football now ranked 166th

The Fiji Men’s football team has moved up to the 166th place in FIFA ranking.

Fiji, in April was ranked 168th which sees Fiji moving up two places.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea and Tahiti has also moved up one place.

Article continues after advertisement

Tahiti is now ranked 161 while PNG is ranked 165.

Vanuatu, who is now ranked 170th moving two places up while New Zealand has dropped 3 places down, now ranking 107th and Solomon Island falling a place down, ranking 133th.

American Samoa has also moved up a place, now ranked 188th.

Meanwhile, Samoa and Cook Islands still remain at 181 and 187th places.