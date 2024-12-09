Fiji football season ends on a high

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football 2024 season has officially come to an end after the National Club Championship final was held at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Suva yesterday afternoon.

Fiji Football General Manager Operations Anushil Kumar has labelled the National Club Championship as a success.

He says they were happy to have the season finish off on a high, and they are excited for the upcoming 2025 season.

“Yes the Cecil’s National Clubs Championship 2024, I would tag it as a success. We know that we have come to a good conclusion for the football season 2024. This tournament, we’re thankful to the almighty for giving us the good weather.”

Labasa Northpole came out victorious in the NCC finals after beating Buiduna 6-3.

Kumar adds that the teams are all excited for the upcoming football season, which is expected to start in February.