Bula Boys fight back to keep semi-final hopes alive

[Photo Credit: OFC/Facebook]

The Bula Boys fought back to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw with host Papua New Guinea in the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifier in Port Moresby this evening, keeping both teams’ semi-final hopes alive.

Papua New Guinea came out strong, taking an early 1-0 lead just two minutes in when Joseph Joe capitalized on a loose ball in the box.

Fiji responded in the 29th minute when Setareki Hughes set up Thomas Dunn with a perfect cross, and Dunn headed it past Papua New Guinea’s keeper to make it 1-1.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: OFC/Facebook]

Papua New Guinea regained the lead just before halftime with Ati Kepo’s acrobatic finish to make it 2-1.

In the second half, Fiji equalized again when captain Roy Krishna converted a penalty in the 57th minute.

Papua New Guinea went ahead 3-2 in the 88th minute with a powerful header from Raymond Gunemba, but Fiji wasn’t done.

In the closing minutes, Merrill Nand completed the thrilling 3-3 tie with a crucial header.

The result keeps Fiji’s semi-final hopes alive as they prepare for their next match.

Papua New Guinea, while still in the hunt, will need to defeat Solomon Islands on Sunday and hope for the best.