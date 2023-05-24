Fiji FACT fixtures confirmed

Back-to-back Digicel Fiji FACT winner, Suva will start its title defense campaign against Lautoka.

The defending champions take on Lautoka on June 9th at 5.30pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi opens the tournament at 1.30pm followed by Ba and Navua at 3.30pm.

Digicel Fiji Premier League ladder leaders Rewa and Labasa closes the first round of pool matches at 8pm.

All these matches will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The tournament finals is scheduled for the 17th and 18th of next month.