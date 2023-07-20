Fiji FA to confirm top eight for BOG

As the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premier Ice Cream Battle of the Giants draws nearer, the Fiji Football Association has clarified that the top eight teams after round 13 will take part.

Fiji FA competitions manager, Amitesh Pal says after this weekend’s round of games, the top eight teams will be announced as they have reached the cut-off date.

At the moment, Nadi is the only team confirmed given that they are hosting the tournament.

“We are sure we have announced the cut-off date but we will look at all avenues on the points table and we will do an announcement of the eight teams.”

Currently, Lautoka, Suva, Rewa, Nadi, Labasa, Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua and Ba are in the DFPL top eight after 11 rounds.

The BOG will kick off on August 11th in Nadi.

Meanwhile, the Nadi and Labasa match has shifted to Saturday at 7.30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi while Lautoka battles Ba on Sunday at 3pm.

In other games on Sunday, Tavua will meet Nadroga at Garvey Park and a double header will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park with Tailevu Naitasiri taking on Suva at 1pm before Rewa meets Navua at 3pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of the double header on Mirchi FM.