Fiji FA thanks players, districts, fans and other stakeholders

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel.[Source:Fiji FA/Facebook]

The past year has once again reminded the Fiji Football Association of the unifying power of football, according to its president Rajesh Patel.

In his Christmas and New Year message, Patel says from grassroots programs to club competitions, referees, officials, coaches, volunteers, players, administrators, sponsors, and passionate supporters—everyone played a vital role in strengthening the game.

The Fiji FA sincerely thanks district associations, clubs, and partners for their dedication, commitment, and continued support throughout the year.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel says the hard work behind the scenes often goes unseen, but it is the foundation upon which Fiji football continues to grow.

Players, both young and experienced, are the heartbeat of the sport, and the Fiji FA president goes on to say that their discipline, perseverance, and passion inspire communities and bring pride to our nation.

He also thanked the fans for their unwavering loyalty and belief, which continue to drive the association forward.

Patels adds as we celebrate Christmas, let us reflect on the values that define this season—peace, generosity, unity, and compassion. May we carry these values into the New Year as we work together to further develop football and create more opportunities for future generations.

Akuila

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.