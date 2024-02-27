Fiji FA refutes alleged referee attack

Action from the Navua vs Lautoka match

The Fiji Football Association has refuted claims that the match official for the Digicel Fiji Premier League clash between Lautoka and Navua last week was allegedly ‘attacked’ by fans at Churchill Park.

Initial reports had surfaced that some unhappy fans had tried to confront the match officials after the match.

However the Fiji FA says that the match officials have not made any such report.

The match had ended in a 1-all draw.