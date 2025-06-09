Fiji FA grassroots festival continues this weekend

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association grassroots festival will continue this Saturday, with more young participants anticipated to take part in the academy’s development activities.

On the weekend, the Ba Academy grounds came alive with excitement and youthful energy as the grassroots football festival was successfully hosted, despite persistent rain throughout the day.

According to Fiji FA, the festival showcased the resilience, passion, and determination of young footballers who remained fully engaged in fun-filled sessions designed to improve their skills, teamwork, and love for the game.

Adding further value to the occasion, the Director of Ba Football Ravinesh Kumar, along with Ba team players, were present to guide and motivate the youngsters.

Fiji FA Head of Development (West), Dhiren Chand, says that despite the rain, the energy and passion from the young players were outstanding.

He adds this is exactly what grassroots football is about—giving children the opportunity to enjoy the game, develop their skills, and build confidence in a supportive environment.

