Fiji clubs expresses interest for OFC Professional League

[ Source: Fiji Football Association ]

Four teams from Fiji have expressed their interest in the highly anticipated Oceania Football Confederation Professional League, due to kick off in January 2026.

The OFC has received an impressive 24 expressions of interest.

It’s believed that three football giants in the country Ba, Rewa and Lautoka, are interested in joining the League next year.

With the deadline for submissions closing last Friday, clubs from across the Pacific have signaled their intent to be part of the game-changing competition.

The 24 expressions of interest include six teams from New Zealand, four from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Australia, two from New Caledonia, while Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti and Vanuatu have one each.

According to OFC, the race is now on for clubs to secure a spot in the elite eight-team competition, which will run from early January to May 2026, with the application process continuing through until the end of June.

OFC Professional League Manager Stuart Larman says over the last few years, a lot of work has gone into structuring a professional league that will accelerate the growth of football across the region, including detailed preparation of the Club Application Process.

The OFC Professional League is set to redefine the football landscape in the region, establishing a competitive and sustainable framework for elite football.

With eight premier teams from across the Pacific, the league promises to set new benchmarks for performance, competition, and opportunity for the sport across Oceania.

