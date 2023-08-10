Festival fan zones set up in Fiji, Solomons and PNG

Enthusiastic fans across Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands are in for an immersive experience of the FIFA Women’s World Cup’s thrilling final stages in Australia and New Zealand.

This exciting opportunity comes to fruition through a collaborative effort between FIFA and OFC, as they extend support to the Fiji Football Association, the Papua New Guinea Football Association, and the Solomon Islands Football Association.

Together, they are orchestrating vibrant festival fan zones, free of charge, for the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

In Fiji, dynamic festival zones adorned with expansive screens are being established in key locations including Suva, Lautoka, and Ba. Notable events are on the horizon, with the Damodar Cinemas in Suva poised to broadcast the first and second quarter-finals this Friday.

The screenings will be accompanied by a lively quiz competition, exciting prizes, and a special appearance by the Fiji Under-16 women’s team, diligently preparing for the upcoming OFC Women’s Championship in Tahiti.

The Fiji FA Academy located in Ba is all set to host the third and fourth quarter-finals on Saturday, transforming the venue into a hub of fan engagement.

Attendees can anticipate exhilarating fan games, pulsating DJ beats, a captivating photo-booth for fans to capture memories, and engaging competitions.

Village 4 Cinemas in Lautoka eagerly awaits the first semi-final next Tuesday, where luminaries of Fiji’s women’s football, including stars like Sofi Diyalowai and Cema Nasau, will grace a thought-provoking panel discussion.

As the climactic moments draw near, Suva’s Damodar Cinemas will once again come alive to showcase the grand final.

Adding an element of spirited competition, a World Cup quiz infused with Fijian flavor is in store for the attendees.

Emma Evans, the Women’s Football Manager at OFC, underlines the organization’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the prominence of women’s football, further amplifying the influence of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 within the Pacific region.

For those eager to catch every thrilling moment of the quarter-final action in real-time, FBC Sports is the place to tune in.

Excitement is building, and these immersive fan zones promise to elevate the fervor surrounding the FIFA Women’s World Cup, making it an unforgettable experience for fans in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.

The quarter-finals kick-off tomorrow with two matches, Spain meet Netherlands at 1pm and Japan take on Sweden at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, Australia battles France at 7pm and England faces Colombia at 10.30pm