FBC signs three-year deal with FFA

FBC Board Chair Ajay Bhai Amrit [left] with Fiji Football President Rajesh Patel

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today signed a three-year agreement partnership with the Fiji Football Association for the audio broadcast rights.

These include the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League, the Digicel Fiji Fact, Battle of the Giants and the Courts Inter District Championship competitions.

The FBC Director of Sales and Marketing, Vijendra Kumar says they are pleased to partner with the Fiji FA.

“It’s a really great achievement for FBC in terms of going and signing a three year agreement. As you know football is the number one sport in the world and the second sport in Fiji. We have been getting calls as mentioned in the last meeting in terms of the coverage in radio.”

This partnership also includes Digicel National Club Championship, and all international men and women friendlies organized by FFA.