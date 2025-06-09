FANCA grows bigger and better

Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association

The Fiji Muslim Sports Association is hosting its biggest tournament to date, with the FANCA International Convention and Championship now underway at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

This year’s event has reached new heights with approximately 60 teams competing across four sports: football, volleyball, and netball.

FMSA President Javed Ahmed says the main goal of the league is to reconnect with brothers and sisters who have moved overseas and encourage them to give back to their home country.

On day two, the Premier football division saw some close contests.

Rewa and Navua battled to a 0-0 draw, while Sydney Mulomulo secured two victories, beating Valelevu 1-0 and Drasa 2-0.

Meanwhile, Suva edged out Ponsonby 1-0, and Dannemora defeated Lautoka 3-1.

Papatoetoe also had a convincing win over Cuvu, 4-1.

Today’s competition starts at 10 am and will end around 10.30 pm at night.

The FANCA tournament will continue throughout the week, with the finals scheduled for Sunday.

Catch live commentary of the semi-finals and final on Radio Fiji Two.

