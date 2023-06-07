Extra backing for two teams at FACT

[Source: Supplied]

The Labasa and Suva football teams have received major boost from supermarket giant Extra ahead of the Digicel Fiji FACT starting Friday in the capital.

The fastest-growing supermarket has come on board to back the two teams for the first major of the year.

Extra Supermarket Director, Kavishay Abhimannu says for Labasa they have been impressed by the recent successes of the team and the passion of its fans and supporters.

Abhimannu says they understand the challenges faced by the northerner team and the importance of having access to proper facilities and resources and hopes that this sponsorship will help Labasa Football Association to continue to grow and develop football talents in the North.

He says they hope that this sponsorship will not only benefit the team but also create a lot of goodwill towards the Extra brand name in the local community.

The company says it continues to assist Suva as the team has been performing well and shown great courage at the recent OFC Champions League.