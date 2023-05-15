Excitement builds for Bula Boys

The Junior Bula Boys [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Junior Bula Boys arrived in Argentina this afternoon ahead of the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

A strong 21-member squad who are out to represent the country will feature five players who are overseas based.

Arshad Khan of Macaurther Rams says this is an opportunity of a lifetime to showcase his skills on the world stage.

“It’s, I don’t know how to say it. I can’t even explain.”



Arshad Khan

Khan says he was not expecting to be part of the World Cup team but wouldn’t miss this opportunity for the world.

Fiji is in Group B alongside the United States, Ecuador, and Slovakia.

They will face Slovakia in their first World Cup group match next Sunday.