Everton's unbeaten run hits nine with draw vs West Ham

Jake O’Brien headed a last-gasp equaliser as Everton stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the ‘David Moyes Derby’ at Goodison Park this morning.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek put the Hammers ahead in the 67th, curling the ball into the bottom-right corner after a pass from Jarrod Bowen.

Carlos Alcaraz could have snatched a winner for Everton at the finish but fired just wide of the post.

Saturday was the first time the clubs had met since manager Moyes returned to Everton, the team he had led from 2002-13, in January after leaving his second spell at West Ham at the end of last season.

Moyes, who had written in his programme notes about his time in London, went over to applaud the visiting fans after the final whistle.

The draw left both sides level on 34 points and with little left to play for other than bragging rights, seemingly safe from relegation but far from any prospect of Europe.

Everton are 14th, West Ham 16th with both 17 points clear of the bottom three and nine games remaining.

Everton have four more home league games before moving to their new waterfront stadium.

