Drua coach reflects on tough opening loss

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson praised his side’s effort in their opening round clash against Moana Pasifika, despite a challenging performance.

Jackson singled out debutant captain Timo Mayanavanua for his leadership, saying he “was outstanding in the game and led our team very well” through a demanding 80 minutes on the field.

Reflecting on the match, Jackson acknowledged the difficulties his side faced in finding momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

“We didn’t get the start we were after. With the number of stoppages, it’s becoming a bit like an NFL game. Any time we try to get momentum, the heat and interruptions seem to stop us. It’s been a long game, and it’s hard for everything to get going.”

The Drua coach also praised individual performances, highlighting Manasa Mataele and Isaac Fines-Leleiwasa for strong displays, while emphasizing the team’s focus on fast, yet safe, rugby.

“We always talk about protecting the athlete, and that makes it tough when you have long breaks, halftime, and stoppages. But overall, there were some good moments.”

Despite the challenges, Jackson remains optimistic about the team’s growth, crediting Mayanavanua’s leadership as a positive takeaway from the tough opener.

The Drua will meet the Waratahs next Friday at 8.35pm for round two.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.