Dream come true for Rekha who signed with Western Springs

Fiji national women’s football team defender Angeline Rekha will be joining the Western Springs Football Club in New Zealand.

Speaking to FBC Sports last year, Rekha said she had her fingers crossed for an overseas contract that would allow her to play and further enhance her skills.

In a statement, Fiji Football notes that Rekha’s strong tackling, aerial prowess and leadership qualities have earned her recognition as one of Fiji’s finest defenders.

This achievement reflects the rising standards of women’s football in Fiji, driven by the Fiji Football Association’s investment in grassroots programs and competitive leagues.

The contract also highlights the increasing recognition of Fijian talent on the global stage.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel expressed his pride in the players, stating that this is a proud moment for Fijian football and that such contracts demonstrate that Fijian players can compete at the highest levels and inspire the next generation of female footballers.

He adds that the news of these signings has sparked excitement among young female players across Fiji.

Coaches and officials believe these success stories will inspire more girls to take up the sport and pursue professional careers.