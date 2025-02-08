Double header in Nausori tomorrow

[ Photocredit: Fiji FA FB]

Football fans will be treated to some quality action tomorrow at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that two games will be played at the venue tomorrow.

First up at 12:30pm will be the crucial encounter in the National under 19 Boys Youth League, where Rewa takes on Nasinu.

It will be followed by the final leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series between Extra Labasa and Extra Rewa.

Rewa will be looking to secure the title on their own backyard after a 3-nil win over Labasa in the first leg last week in Vanua Levu.

However, Labasa have what it takes to deliver a miracle in Nausori tomorrow.

The match kicks off at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji 2.