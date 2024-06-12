DFPL round 10 timings adjusted for Bula Boys clash

[Source: / Facebook]

There have been some changes made to the Digicel Fiji Premier League fixtures in round 10, set to resume this weekend.

The doubleheader scheduled to be played at the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa will now be played an hour earlier.

Instead of playing at 12 pm, Tailevu Naitasiri FC and Nadi FC will clash at 11 am before Flick Hygiene Suva FC and Rooster Chicken Ba FC meet at 1 pm.

Lautoka will host Nasinu FC at 1 pm, while Nadroga FC battles Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

In other matches on Saturday at 1.30pm Extra Supermarket Labasa FC will host Extra Rewa FC at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Meanwhile, Suva FC, on its social media states that this was done to allow fans to watch the Digicel Bula Boys in action against Papua New Guinea at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in the OFC Nations Cup.

Before this match, Tahiti takes on Samoa at 1pm.