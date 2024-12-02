Delta Tigers reign in awards night

Rewa owned the night at the Fiji Football Association Awards, taking home five awards during the event at the Crowne Plaza yesterday.

The Delta Tigers scooped the two major awards — 2024 Male Footballer of the Year and 2024 Female Footballer of the Year — as well as Team of the Year, Female Futsal Player of the Year, and Administrator of the Year.

Rewa President Nazeel Buksh thanks key stakeholders, including the management, players, families, and fans, for their support, emphasizing that without their contributions, the team wouldn’t have been able to achieve this success.

Article continues after advertisement

While Buksh believes the team has what it takes to make a ‘clean sweep’ in local competitions, he also acknowledges there is still more work to be done.

“That has been a challenge laid by the fans for us to do well in every competition that we take part in. It’s a difficult thing. It takes a lot of mental pressure and a physical toll on the players, but I’m really grateful for all the awards and all the achievement that Rewa have done so far.”

He says it had been a long season for the players, placing physical pressure on them, often leading to a loss of focus.

However, the team continues to work on these challenges and thrive.

Despite challenges in financing and resourcing for the management as well, Buksh says they continue to support the players and are proud of their achievements.

“Resource and finance have been a challenge not only for Rewa, but for all the districts. We rely on sponsors, we rely on gate-takings, and it has been a challenge for us to get all those in time and amount-wise.”

He also thanked Extra Supermarket for supporting the team through their sponsorship.