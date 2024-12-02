Football

Delta Tigers reign in awards night

Riya Bhagwan Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

December 2, 2024 12:43 pm

Rewa owned the night at the Fiji Football Association Awards, taking home five awards during the event at the Crowne Plaza yesterday.

The Delta Tigers scooped the two major awards — 2024 Male Footballer of the Year and 2024 Female Footballer of the Year — as well as Team of the Year, Female Futsal Player of the Year, and Administrator of the Year.

Rewa President Nazeel Buksh thanks key stakeholders, including the management, players, families, and fans, for their support, emphasizing that without their contributions, the team wouldn’t have been able to achieve this success.

Article continues after advertisement

While Buksh believes the team has what it takes to make a ‘clean sweep’ in local competitions, he also acknowledges there is still more work to be done.

“That has been a challenge laid by the fans for us to do well in every competition that we take part in. It’s a difficult thing. It takes a lot of mental pressure and a physical toll on the players, but I’m really grateful for all the awards and all the achievement that Rewa have done so far.” 

He says it had been a long season for the players, placing physical pressure on them, often leading to a loss of focus.

However, the team continues to work on these challenges and thrive.

Despite challenges in financing and resourcing for the management as well, Buksh says they continue to support the players and are proud of their achievements.

“Resource and finance have been a challenge not only for Rewa, but for all the districts. We rely on sponsors, we rely on gate-takings, and it has been a challenge for us to get all those in time and amount-wise.”

He also thanked Extra Supermarket for supporting the team through their sponsorship.

Search on for three who allegedly stole $23k

Year 8 exam results expose performance gaps

Ministry to host Forum for young women

FCS working on addressing rehabilitation gaps

Council advocates for art’s role in addressing national issues

Denarau-style development eyed for Vanua Levu

Maharaj slams Singh, calls on PM to suspend travel and strip portfolio

New resources to benefit students with disability

Fatal crash claims life of young passenger

Council warns of scams and pitfalls

Fiji-India talks pave way for infrastructure and rural innovation

Biden says he has pardoned his son, Hunter

Aishwarya Rai resumes work amid rumors

Taiwan president's Hawaii trip draws Chinese anger

Pushpa 2 advance booking roars

Priceless trophy moment for Tanivanuakula

Delta Tigers reign in awards night

Faith key to win: Matana

Great Britain and Uruguay for Fiji 7s in Cape Town

Trump threatens 100% tariff on Brics nations if they try to replace dollar

Selena Gomez praises Benny Blanco

Olympic champions Hassan, Tebogo named world athletes of the year

Djokovic eager to beat Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams

Motta sees room for improvement after Juve held to another draw

Tanzania opposition youth leader abducted from bus station

Connor Cruise shares golf selfie

More Russian strikes as Syrian rebels advance after taking Aleppo

Moana 2 breaks box office

Trump appoints Boulos middle east adviser

Bob Bryar, drummer for rock band My Chemical Romance, dies

Protests in Georgia spread as PM defies US condemnation

Egypt hosts Hamas in new Gaza ceasefire push, looting halts aid

Fiji 7s lifts first title after 22 tournaments

Waranivalu and Bakaniceva scoop top awards

Tauvoli out for exposure

Drunk people sleeping on the road worries police

Women face higher NCD risks

Shifts noted in emigration

Taveuni demonstrates commitment to end GBV

FRA to act on concerns expressed by Council

Jitoko will lead his first sitting in parliament

Liverpool beat Man City to go nine points clear

Rabuka praises small vendors

Bellingham, Mbappe shine in win

Man United crush Everton in Amorim's first home league game

Chelsea thump Villa to move joint second

Fiji to face Spain in Dubai 7s final

Fijiana 7s fall to China in 9th place playoff

Fiji wins over France in nail-biting quarterfinal

Albanese says Musk pushing agenda for X in social media ban criticism

Demi Moore is ‘Hot Ones’ queen

No easy games anymore: Kolinisau

HIV/AIDS and violence against women undermine progress

Economic diversification key to Fiji’s growth: PM

Seru grateful for Silktails pathway

Auckland All Stars retain Pacific Cup title

Excitement continues for Moana 2

Latham rues small margins, dropped catches after Christchurch thumping

South Korea's Shin holds on for second Australian Open title

Jude Law just ruined ‘The Holiday’ and he is ‘sorry’

Cyclone Fengal kills 19 in India and Sri Lanka

Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI

Water disruption affects hundreds in Nasinu

Recovery paramount for Auckland All Stars

Fijians urged to adopt healthier lifestyle

Fijiana to take on Hong Kong China in 9th place playoff

Hurkacz adds Lendl, Massu to his coaching team ahead of 2025 campaign

St. John's rides fast start to beat Harvard

PM commends business community for driving socioeconomic progress

Dr. Lalabalavu knows the answer to retaining midwives

Billboard apologizes to Taylor Swift for video snafu

Kidnapping claims emerge as Nadi family seeks help

Manukau to face defending champs in Pacific Cup Final

Top EU officials visit Ukraine in show of solidarity

Defending Champs Auckland All Stars secure final spot

Vosconcellos: Lautoka Blues’ rising star shines bright

New Greek metro is archaeological window on the past

PM commends business community for driving socioeconomic progress

Georgian president calls government illegitimate

Fijiana 7s finals hopes dashed

Tabuya urges police to support proposal in bill

USP reaffirms commitment to student safety

Fiji beat New Zealand

Arsenal thump West Ham with five-star show to go second

Levuka’s heritage site faces challenges

Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli

Macuata chiefs unite to invest $360,000 in education

Bayern's Musiala scores late goal to snatch 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund

Bournemouth's Kluivert delighted to net hat-trick of penalties in win at Wolves

Fiji cruises past USA

Fijiana suffer second loss at Dubai 7s

Lautoka advances to Pacific Cup Semi-finals

Defending champions Auckland All Stars eliminate Labasa

Debutants showed out for Fiji Men’s 7s

Fijiana 7s loses Dubai opener

Peru Congress extends permit scheme for informal miners

'Moana 2' rides musical wave of Pacific culture and creativity

Navua bow out as Manukau secure semi-final spot

Ali reflects on Coach of the Year nomination

Google announces construction for ICT facility

Government cautious on introducing village-by-laws

USA All-Stars first to qualify for Pacific Cup semi-finals

Fijiana 7s development prepares for Oceania 7s

Improving market access for rural farmers

Over $10k raised for health awareness

Mata scores on debut

Construction boom expected

Greek family keeps ancient instruments alive

US approves $385 mln arms sale to Taiwan

Canada PM Trudeau to meet with Trump on Friday in Florida

Matana ready to lead Fiji in Dubai

Report reveals overcrowding in Fiji's urban health facilities

High stake matches in line for Pacific Cup today

Tabuya calls for school bag inspections

Fuel and LPG prices set to increase

Vunivalu to debut for La Rochelle

Brighton climb to second after 1-1 stalemate with Southampton

Murder accused further remanded, denied bail

Architects honored for shaping nation’s future

Macron lauds artisans for restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Lady Gaga to hold free concert at Rio's Copacabana Beach

German task force to tackle foreign meddling before election

Golden farewell: Ravuyawa shines before Australia move

Tikoduadua commits to serving amid immigration investigation

Navula continues family legacy

Labasa focuses on recovery

Rain to persist throughout weekend

Father and daughter hit by car, eight-year-old dies

Yada credits teamwork for Goal of the Year nomination

Wainilotulevu faces unseen climate battle

Rising polydrug use is a growing concern: Rakikau

Explosion damages canal feeding Kosovo's main power plants

Ali stars as Navua stuns hosts Lautoka

PM takes over immigration and police portfolios

Suva 1 and Nadi Dominate at Fiji Primary Schools Games

Rewa eliminated after loss to Labasa

Cakaudrove crowned winners, Lautoka disqualified

USA All Stars edge Auckland in tight contest

Drua to host 10s competition next month

Neveni wins gold for Cakaudrove

Fiji needs to shift focus on primary healthcare

New shoes boost Talei

Court grants time to Whippy for medical travel arrangements

KIWA project to benefit Vanua Levu communities

Kolinisau focused on winning at Dubai 7s

Record breaking Moana 2 is now here, charities take kids to watch

Matanisiga reflects on facing former club Rewa

FIFA legend inspires during visit to Ba

13 new development projects for Macuata

New tech hub boosts innovation

Iran plans new uranium-enrichment expansion

FCS considers solarization project

Severe thunderstorm warning

National craft exhibition concludes today

Australia PM says social media firms now have a responsibility to protect kids

NZFFI Auckland All Stars donate to Nadi Centre for Special Education

Chinese ships gather near island disputed with Philippines

Male USP student breaks silence on lecturer’s alleged harassment

Bulivou dedicates win to dad

Ripple effect of drug abuse worsens societal challenges warns Rakikau

Tough contention for coach of the Year

Babasiga Lions brace for battle against Rewa

Fiji's health system faces urgent overhaul amid NCD crisis

State pharmacy says medicine demand is a major challenge

Messi among star nominees for Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

Fiji 7s blend experience and youth for Oceania campaign

German ambassador highlights role of art in climate action

Israel steps up bombing of central Gaza, kills 26 people

Robbie Williams hopes 'Better Man' film will help viewers heal

Ukraine imposes first wartime tax hikes to fight Russian invasion

$199.5m ADB loan to improve connectivity in Fiji

Family of five loses home in a fire

Iceland's pro-EU parties lead in polls ahead of snap election

Five arrested following drug raid

Goundar Shipping ship removed from reef

Thanksgiving travel period off to a record start

Romania's top court orders presidential election recount

Mexico President hails Trump call, seeks tariff relief

Israel and Hezbollah trade accusations of ceasefire violations

MoH faces drug shortages, struggles to meet medicine demand

Waibuca strikes gold in 1500m

Investigation commences on passport saga

Fiji underinvesting in its health sector: Report

Volavola calls for support ahead of Dubai campaign

Proposed evidence not enough to detain Kim, says Tuilevuka

Australia passes social media ban for children under 16

Jian urges cooperation in the Pacific

Architects acknowledge support

Suva 1, Nadi lead medal tally after day one

Villages unaware of government development links

Australia's Suaalii fit to line up against Ireland

FCS and RBF ink financial inclusion deal

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs to take ODI series

PMIBA attracts over 700 attendees

Fiji seeks to reconnect with Tate & Lyle

Waqa’s hat-trick powers Blues to victory

Defending champs start strong in Pacific Cup opener

Navua suffers unfortunate loss to AuFFI All-Stars

Labasa comes from behind to hold USA All-Stars

GR President Kim bailed