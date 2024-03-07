Defense still an issue for Tailevu Naitasiri

Defense remains a concern for the Tailevu Naitasiri team, according to their head coach.

Following their 5-1 defeat to a strong Rewa side last week, Priyant Mannu continues to highlight defense as their main setback.

Mannu emphasizes that this aspect has been a hindrance in their previous matches.

As they prepare for the upcoming match against the capital city side this weekend, the head coach is putting in every effort to address this issue.

“We are looking forward to Suva. They are a good side and has a good set of players as well as national reps. We will come up with a plan to counter Suva in areas they lack but it will all depend on our boys.”

Mannu believes that the performance of the players on match day will ultimately determine the outcome.

He expresses hope that his players will be able to meet the required expectations on Sunday.

Round four of the DFPL this week will see Ba hosting Navua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy on Sunday.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Suva at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park before Rewa will play Nasinu at 3pm, Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary live on Mirchi FM.