Crystal Palace down shot-shy Fulham 2-0

[Source: Reuters - Fulham's Joachim Andersen in action with Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta]

A first-half own goal by Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and a second-half rocket from Daniel Munoz gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 Premier League win away to the Cottagers on Saturday, with the home side failing to register a shot on target.

A lack of precision in their passing was the root of much of Fulham’s problems but the Palace defensive effort, marshalled by combative midfielder Will Hughes, rendered their efforts ineffective as the Eagles squeezed them out of the game.

Danish centre-back Andersen, who spent a three-year spell at Palace before joining Fulham for a second spell in August last year, unwittingly headed the ball into his own net from a corner eight minutes before the break.

Fulham enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but Palace ruthlessly snuffed out the spaces they wanted to play in, with winger Adama Traore having to come infield to get on the ball to try to create something for the home side.

With their game plan working perfectly, Palace had a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal ruled out for offside in the 55th minute, but they did not have to wait long to double their lead and the French striker put aside the disappointment of his chalked-off goal to play his part in it.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner admitted that his side could do with showing the same kind of form at Selhurst Park, where they have not won so far this year.

“We don’t know the reason for winning more away than at home. It is the same approach,” he told the BBC. “All of the credit goes to the players again, they worked so hard for this win and they were very disciplined … we defended as a team, it was a great performance and result.”