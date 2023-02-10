Cristiano Ronaldo scores four for Al Nassr to pass 500 league goals

[Source: Al Nassr/Twitter]

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four times to move past the 500 career league goal mark as Al Nassr beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal forward, who turned 38 on Sunday, struck in a 40-minute period either side of the break.

He has now scored 503 league goals for five different clubs in five different leagues.

Article continues after advertisement

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Al Nassr in December, reportedly on a salary of £177m per year.

However, he did not enjoy the most prolific of starts with his new employers, managing one goal from the penalty spot in his first three competitive appearances for the club.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in November, having scored 103 league goals across two spells at the club.

He scored 311 times in La Liga for Real Madrid, registered 81 goals in Serie A for Juventus and managed three in the Portuguese top flight for his first professional club, Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo’s four goals ensured Al Nassr returned to the top of the table on goal difference and with a game in hand on second-placed Al Shabab.