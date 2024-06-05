CONMEBOL Copa America to be shown live on FBC channels

[Source: goal.com]

Football enthusiasts are in for a treat as FBC Sports and FBC TV will be showing the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 live and exclusively.

The competition, which will start on the 21st of this month, will feature 16 teams vying for the prestigious trophy.

Group A includes Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Canada, while Group B has Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica.

Article continues after advertisement

Group C consists of USA, Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia, while Group D includes Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and Costa Rica.

The first game will be a clash between Argentina and Canada at 12 pm.

You can watch this game live on the FBC Sports Channel.

The competition is set to end on the 15th of next month.