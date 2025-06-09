Committee to hear disputed transfers

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Four players’ transfer applications will be brought before the Fiji Football Association Player Status Committee tomorrow.

The committee will deliberate on the disputed transfer applications after the closure of the pre-season transfer window last Sunday.

According to the Fiji FA, the cases before the committee are the proposed transfers of Isikeli Sevanaia and Kishan Sami, from Lautoka to Ba.

Also under review are Lautoka’s Aporosa Yada and Iowane Matanisga’s application to transfer from Rewa to Labasa.

Fiji FA Player Transfer and Licensing Manager Rohitesh Narayan says the disputed cases were referred to the committee in line with standard procedures.

He says until a decision is made, the players involved will not be granted clearance to complete their transfers.

Narayan adds that the committee will review all submissions from the relevant clubs before reaching a decision.

