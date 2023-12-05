Talks underway on CVC venue

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says their first option to have CvC is at Churchill Park

The Fiji Football Association is currently in discussion with the Lautoka City Council to have the 2024 Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series played in the sugar city.

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says their first option is Churchill Park but would resort to other available grounds if it’s unavailable.

The CVC will feature Digicel Fiji Premier League winners Lautoka FC and Courts IDC winners Ba FC.

“Well we will have to look at other options of playing it at Ba Academy or Prince Charles. But we are trying to work with something out with city council.”

The first leg of CVC will be played on January 28th with the second scheduled on the 4th of February.