Chua thanks Brazil for first top-level experience

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Fiji Womens Under 20 coach Angeline Chua has thanked Brazil for showing them what it’s like to meet with top teams in top level competitions such as the Under 20 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Brazil flexed their scoring muscles with a nine-goal haul in an opening Group B win over the Young Kulas yesterday.

Chua says rest and recovery is vital now before their next match.

“I think lots of recovery for the players, this is to get the players really fresh for the next game and this would be a priority.”

She adds they will use their first match to navigate their forward for the rest of the competition.

The Young Kulas will take on Canada next at 1pm on Wednesday.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.