Chua hopes for consistency

The Fiji Kulas aren’t resting on their laurels after their victory over Pacific Games gold medallists Papua New Guinea in the Olympics qualifier over the weekend.

Fiji defeated PNG 4-3 but has another match that will determine where they’ll stand at the end of the competition.

Coach Angeline Chua stresses consistency, acknowledging her team’s potential while questioning if they’ll deliver.

“I think the main thing is being consistent, so you know we have a good performance but can we, you know? Keep repeating this good performance on the field? Like in terms of pressing, kicking of the ball and the communication the team needs.”



[Source: This is how we football]

She adds they are moving past the Pacific Games, setting their sights on what’s ahead.

“The Pacific Games is history, it’s over! So we are looking at this as a fresh game. We are still approaching the game very cautiously but we are in a good position to be in the top of the group.”

The Kulas faces Solomon Islands at 10am today in their final Group A match in Samoa.