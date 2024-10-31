Bula Boys to name final squad on Saturday

The Fiji Bula Boys will be trimming their 29-member extended squad this Saturday as they prepare up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers.

Notable inclusions in the extended squad were Labasa’s goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau, striker Christopher Wasasala, and defender Sekove Naivakananumi, and Nadi goalie Joela Biuvanua.

International players Stafford Rangers defender Scott Wara and Charlton Athletic defender Josh Qereqeretabua are also in the lineup.

The team has been preparing at Fiji FA’s Ba camp and is scheduled to fly out sometime next week.

Following a 1-0 victory over the Solomon Islands in their opening match, the Bula Boys will face Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on November 14 in their next Qualifier.