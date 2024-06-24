Bula Boys to address concerns privately

Fiji men’s football coach Rob Sherman says they will not reveal their areas of weaknesses, aiming to avoid giving Vanuatu any strategic advantage as they prepare to face off in the semifinals of the OFC Men’s Nations Cup on Thursday.

He said this after their 1-nil win over Tahiti on Saturday night.

Sherman says it is best this way to avoid letting their opponents in on their game plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will keep that to ourselves, we don’t want to give Vanuatu a heads up but ultimately we are reasonably happy with how we’re progressing and in every game there’s a lesson and to be fair those boys are learning from those lessons which is really encouraging.”

He adds they will be going into the semi-finals in a reasonably confident mood.

The Bula Boys departed for Vanuatu yesterday for the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Nations Cup.

They will meet in Vanuatu on Thursday at 3pm.