Bula Boys stumble to Vanuatu

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys went down 1-2 against Vanuatu in the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendly at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This sees both national side fall in their opening matches with the Digicel Junior Bula Boys losing 4-1 to the Solomon Islands.

Vanuatu’s Johnathan Sesejack scored the opener in the 18th minute while Patrick Joseph found the equalizer for the Marika Rodu-coached side in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot.

Article continues after advertisement

In the 47th minute, former Ba rep Claude Aru scored the winner from a free-kick just from outside the penalty box.

Their next matches will be played on Thursday with the Bula Boys taking on Fiji U20 at 2pm and Vanuatu faces the Solomon Islands in the second match at 5pm.

Both matches will be held at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.