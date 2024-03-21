Bula Boys ready for return leg

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Bula Boys are set to face the Solomon Islands in the International Friendly return leg today at Lawson Tama Stadium in the Solomon Islands.

The side suffered a 2-1 defeat in their first encounter as hosts made a comeback in the second spell to bag the win.

The match is set to kick off at 2pm.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Labasa will face Rewa FC this week in a rescheduled match from round one due to adverse weather conditions.

The game is scheduled to take place at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday at 2pm.