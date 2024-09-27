Bua set for football history

Bua football side [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Bua football side is confident of creating history when the dust settles tomorrow at Garvey Park in Tavua after the final leg of the Digicel Fiji Senior League National Play-Off.

Bua FA President Bhan Pratap believes the weather will be an issue for them when they play Tavua.

Pratap says they have the players who can create a new chapter for Bua football after their 1-nil win last weekend in Labasa in leg one of the playoff.

With Bua holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg, the pressure will be on Tavua to overturn the deficit on home soil at Garvey Park.

A draw or win for Bua will see them secure promotion to the Premier League, while Tavua needs a two-goal victory to reclaim their spot in the top division.

However, if Tavua wins 1-0, the match will head to extra time and potentially penalties if no further goals are scored.

The match kicks off at 2pm tomorrow at Garvey Park in Tavua.