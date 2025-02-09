Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup

[Source: Reuters]

Kaoru Mitoma sealed Brighton & Hove Albion’s 2-1 comeback home victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea to send the south coast club into the FA Cup fifth round today.

Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen gifted Chelsea a fifth-minute lead when he bundled a cross by Cole Palmer into his own net under no pressure.

The hosts were not behind for long, however, as Georginio Rutter equalised seven minutes later with a glancing header.

Palmer should have restored eight-times Cup winners Chelsea’s lead before halftime but Brighton were superior after the break and Japanese winger Mitoma sealed the tie in the 57th minute with a flicked finish over Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

Defeat means Chelsea have not won away in any competition since early December and their only realistic chance of silverware in manager Enzo Maresca’s first season at the helm is in the UEFA Conference League.

Brighton have been inconsistent in the league under their 31-year-old manager Fabian Hurzeler but they provided a great response to last week’s 7-0 drubbing by Nottingham Forest, especially after such a calamitous start.

“It’s good that everyone rallied around and showed their fighting spirit,” Brighton winger Tariq Lamptey said.

“We showed that we are together and we turned it around.”

Things looked bad for the hosts when Palmer volleyed a cross towards goal and Verbruggen spilled the ball into his goal.