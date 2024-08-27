Brighton sign Denmark midfielder O'Riley

[Source: Reuters]

Brighton have signed midfielder Matt O’Riley from Scottish champions Celtic for a fee of £25m.

The London-born Denmark international has signed a five-year contract until June 2029.

O’Riley, 23, scored 27 goals in 124 appearances for Celtic, winning six trophies including three Scottish Premiership titles.

“I’m very, very happy,” he said in an interview on Brighton’s website.

“It got a little bit stressful over the last couple of weeks, if I’m being honest, because I think the talks were ongoing for a good couple of months but I’m just really happy to be here now.”

The deal matches the Scottish transfer record fee paid to Celtic by Al-Ittihad for Jota last summer, and Kieran Tierney’s £25m switch to Arsenal in 2019.

It also represents a significant profit on the reported £1.5m Celtic signed O’Riley for from MK Dons in 2022.