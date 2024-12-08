Brentford weather Newcastle storm in 4-2 win

[Source: Reuters]

Brentford continued their unbeaten run at home in the Premier League with a 4-2 win against Newcastle United that had the visitors twice come back from a goal down before defender Nathan Collins scored to help his side claim all three points.

The home side twice took the lead in the first half through Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, but both times they were pegged back within four minutes by Newcastle, with Alexander Isak getting the first equaliser and Harvey Barnes the second.

In a thrilling end-to-end encounter played in windy and wet conditions, Brentford took the lead for the third time in the 56th minute when Collins latched on to a long free kick and slotted the ball past Nick Pope for their third lead of the game.

Newcastle continued to throw bodies forward in attack but instead it was Brentford substitute Kevin Schade who scored to make it 4-2 and cement a win that moves his side up to sixth in the standings on 23 points, three ahead of the Magpies in 12th.