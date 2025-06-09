Brazil, Ecuador qualify for 2026 World Cup finals

[Source: Reuters]

Brazil and Ecuador secured their spots at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, taking the second and third of South America’s six automatic qualifying berths after champions Argentina booked their ticket in March.

Brazil beat Paraguay 1-0 while Ecuador drew 0-0 with Peru as both teams climbed to 25 points with two matches to play, beyond the reach of Venezuela in seventh place.

Uruguay (24 points), Paraguay (24) and Colombia (22) occupy the remaining three automatic qualification positions ahead of the final two fixtures in September.

Venezuela (18) would earn a playoff spot against a team from another confederation by finishing seventh.

In Sao Paulo, a goal from Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. on the stroke of halftime made it a winning home debut for Brazil’s new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“I’m very happy with today’s result. We needed to win at home for our fans too and qualify for the World Cup, which was our goal,” Vinicius said.

“Now (Ancelotti) will have more time to work, to see what he can improve.

Today wasn’t one of our best games, but the important thing in qualifying is to win and prepare well for the World Cup.”

Brazil extended their record as the only team to play in every edition of the World Cup, with the five-times winners set to make their 23rd appearance in next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

