Bournemouth to open talks with Iraola on new deal

[Source: BBC Sport]

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is scheduled to fly to England this week, with the club intending to open formal talks with boss Andoni Iraola over a new contract.

Sources close to the club have indicated that, barring a last-minute change, American businessman Foley will arrive in time to attend Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Foley will then stay in the UK to officially open Bournemouth’s new state-of-the-art training facility.

But also on Foley’s itinerary will be discussions with manager Iraola, whose existing deal expires at the end of next season.

The Spaniard, 42, has impressed since his appointment in June 2023, with the Cherries eighth in the Premier League and hoping to secure European qualification for the first time.

Iraola joined on a two-year deal before signing a 12-month extension in May last year.

Cherries sources have indicated there is confidence at the Vitality Stadium that Iraola is fully open to staying at the club despite interest from Tottenham.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is under huge pressure following a poor season in charge of the north London club.

Iraola is among the names of interest to Tottenham if they sever ties with Postecoglou, but Bournemouth are hopeful of persuading their head coach to commit his future to the club before next season.





