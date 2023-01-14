Big win for NZ U17

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation / Facebook]

New Zealand secured its second win in the OFC Under-17 Championship.

The side thrashed American Samoa 11-0.

The win means the side maintains its top spot in Group B with six points.

Harrison Tisch was named the Player of the Match.

The Kiwis defeated New Caledonia 3-2 in its first match.

Another match will be played tonight at 7 with Tahiti taking on the Cook Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Baby Bula Boys will be in action next Wednesday, taking on Tonga in its second Pool A match.