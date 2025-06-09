Suva and Ba set for exciting semifinal

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

The first Extra Battle of the Giants semifinal this weekend between Dayals Steel Ba FC and Global Care Suva FC promises to be a captivating encounter at 4R Stadium, Govind Park.

Both teams have showcased formidable form in the group stages, setting the stage for what many anticipate to be a fiercely contested match.

Ba concluded the group phase as runners-up in their pool, while Suva topped theirs.

Suva and Ba both secured two wins and suffered one loss during the group matches, highlighting their resilience and competitive edge.

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The Men in Black carry an impressive legacy, having clinched the BOG title 17 times and finishing as runners-up on seven occasions, making them the most successful side in the tournament’s history.

Their last triumph came in 2018 when they defeated Suva 2-0 in Lautoka, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this rematch.

Out of the seven times Ba has hosted the tournament, they’ve managed to seize the title three times, underlining their ability to capitalise on home advantage.

Star player Nabil Begg acknowledges the quality of Suva as a formidable opponent, highlighting the high stakes ahead.

‘Any team that progresses to the semis becomes a dangerous team. Suva, as you know, is a very good team; they qualified as a pool winner, and they’re in good form, but we’ll also come prepared’.

The Suva and Ba clash starts at 2:30pm on Saturday, while the second semifinal between Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC and Nasinu kicks off at 4:30pm.

The final will be held at 3pm on Sunday. You can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.