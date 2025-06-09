One game at a time for Fiji Pearls

The Fiji Pearls will treat every match like a final when the Netball World Cup Oceania Qualifiers get underway in Tonga next week.

Looking at their schedule, head coach Michelle Parons says the Pearls are set to face some of the toughest teams in the Pacific.

The team understands the importance of the tournament and is ready to step onto the court, give its best and make the country proud.

Parons is also calling on Fiji fans and supporters living in Tonga to turn out in numbers and get behind the team throughout the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know how tough its going to be but the girls are ready and excited. And if there’s any of our fans or supporters there in Tonga, pleased come out and cheer on the team.”

The Pearls will open their campaign against the Cook Islands next Tuesday before taking on Samoa on Wednesday.

They will then face hosts Tonga before completing their campaign against Papua New Guinea.