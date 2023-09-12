Beach Soccer League to start soon

Seven district teams will start the Beach Soccer Regional League in the country.

This was confirmed by Fiji Football President, Rajesh Patel in their third council meeting at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Patel says this comes after the great performance by the national side in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup last month.

“After playing the code at a festival level for two years in the southern division, It’s now ready for the regional beach soccer competition. It will now start from the league which will now start on 23rd September, 2023.”

According to Patel, the Western and Northern divisions will start their own league once a Beach Soccer pitch is constructed in Ba and Labasa respectively.

The sport has only been played at the festival level for the past two years.