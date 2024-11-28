Bayern apologize for offensive Banner

[Source: Reuters]

Bayern Munich have apologised to Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the German club’s fans displayed a banner that personally attacked him during Champions League game between the two teams at the Allianz Arena.

The banner questioned how Qatari Al-Khelaifi could be a club owner, a UEFA Executive Committee member, the chairman of the European Club Association and a television rights holder as beIN chairman.

It called him “plutocratic” and used an expletive.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 thanks to Kim Min-jae’s goal while the French side were reduced to 10 men when Ousmane Dembele was sent off just before the hour mark.