Baravilala, Borisi eyes spot in Navua team

Navua coach Saiyad Ali [File Photo]

Two players from Suva FC have shown interest in featuring for Navua in the upcoming season.

Filipe Baravilala, who plays in the backs position, and reserve goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi are in talks with Navua FA for a possible transfer.

However, Navua head coach, Saiyad Ali says that everything still needs to be confirmed.

“We still thinking about it. I think in the weekend we will be having a meeting about these two players but firstly…at the moment we are not sure whether they still contracted with Suva or no.”

Ali’s priority is retaining his current players, despite the possibility of including two new players.

However, he has given the players the freedom to leave if they wish to join another team.