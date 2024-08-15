Baby Bula Boys to tour Europe

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Plans are in place for the Fiji Baby Bula Boys to travel to Europe for three weeks to gain exposure before competing at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar next year.

This, according to Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf, will allow the side to play matches against quality teams to help prepare better for the World Cup.

He says the side will not be competing at the World Cup just to make up the numbers, but to stamp their mark among the best teams in the world.

He adds that the association will ensure that no stone is left unturned in their preparation, and the association is committed to investing in this tour for the team.

“So that’s our real aim, we’ll be looking for funds and we will be investing a lot of money to ensure that this team will not just go up there to make up the numbers.”

The side recently qualified for the World Cup after winning the semi-finals of the OFC Under-16 Championship in Tahiti last year.