Babasiga Lions content with preparation time

Labasa football is known to dominate in tournaments and the current squad is going all out to do just that in the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT.

While the weather has not been favorable, coach Thomas Vulivuli ensured his team stayed on course, bridging the gap between the young and old players as well as strengthening their team bond.

28-year-old Ashnil Raju who is one of the experienced players in the team says they’re on the right track.

Article continues after advertisement

“I believe that we have enough time to prepare for Fiji FACT. This is our third week of preparation and yes we are preparing well.”



Ashnil Raju

Raju says the players are fit and ready to compete.

The Fiji FACT starts on Friday with Labasa taking on Rewa in the last match of Day One at 8pm.

Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri opens the tournament at 1.30pm followed by Ba and Navua at 3.30pm and Suva meets Lautoka at 5.30pm.

All matches will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.