Ba to replicate play from five years ago

It has been challenging for Ba coach Asif Ali to prepare for the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants since some players are involved in national duties.

Several Ba players are part of the Fiji Under-23 team, which is camping at the Fiji FA Academy in preparation for the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifiers later this month.

Even with this challenge, Ali says the Men in Black, who won the title in 2018, are determined to repeat their victory.

‘Before we depart for Nadi for BOG we want to have a session with the complete team so there is only one area Ba is lacking at the moment – we are not able to train as a team because most of our players are in the Fiji team.’

The 15 players who regularly train with him are aware of their responsibilities and are ready to start tomorrow.

Ba will face Labasa at 6 pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other matches, Rewa will take on Suva in the opening match at 1.30 pm, Lautoka plays Navua at 3.30pm while the hosts Nadi will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm. All of these matches will be broadcast LIVE on Mirchi FM.