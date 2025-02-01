Ba FC signs Solomon Islander Gordon Iro

Gordon Iro (left), Malakai Tiwa

Ba FC has made two key additions to their squad for the 2025 season, signing Solomon Islands young defender Gordon Iro and welcoming back former national team midfielder Malakai Tiwa.

19-year-old Iro, known as the “backline general”, has represented the Solomon Islands at both youth and senior levels.

He joins Ba from Real Kakamora and is expected to add structure and creativity to their defense line.

Meanwhile, Tiwa returns to Ba FC in a dual role as a player and Strength & Conditioning Coach.

The veteran midfielder brings a wealth of experience and will play a key role in guiding the squad, both on and off the field.