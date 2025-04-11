Ba FC goes the extra mile in training

[Source: Ba Football Association/Facebook]

Ba FC is putting in extra effort to register their first three points in the Extra Premier League, with the team now undertaking two training sessions a day.

The team is still seeking its first win, having played three matches with one loss and two draws.

Driven by high expectations from their fans, the Men in Black have been training twice daily, with morning and afternoon sessions.

Ba FC President Diva Singh says that the coaching panel, led by head coach Ronil Kumar, assistant coach Daniel Krishneel, and strength and conditioning coach Malakai Tiwa, has been pushing the players to their limits over the past three weeks.

Singh added that the local league has helped the team maintain player fitness and game sharpness.

Currently, Ba is eighth on the table standings with 2 points.

Ba FC is scheduled to play Labasa FC at Subrail Park in Labasa, with kickoff set for 6 PM.

