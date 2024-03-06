Ba FC future looks bright says Krishneel

[Source: Ba Football Association/Facebook]

The Ba football side head coach is impressed with the young players in his roster.

Daniel Krishneel, who took up the coaching job for the Men in Black last month says that the youngsters are bringing a sense of optimism for the club’s future.

This was Krishneel’s comment following their 2-0 win over Nasinu last week in round three of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

“We got Penisoni Tirau and Rahul Naresh and they are doing good. There are some more young players yet to come. There are about six of them there and we will slowly introduce them in the later part of the DPL and the future look good for Ba FC”.

Krishneel says that with these young players, the club will prosper and reach greater heights.

Meanwhile in round four of the DFPL this week, Ba will host Navua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy on Sunday.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Suva at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park before Rewa will play Nasinu at 3pm, Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary live on Mirchi FM.